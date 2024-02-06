Man, son kill brother in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR : Ganjam's Golanthara police arrested a 65-year-old man and his son on Monday for allegedly killing the former’s brother over property dispute.

Police identified the accused as Surendra Behera and his son Mohan (32) of Kaitha village in ODRP colony. The deceased is Bhima Behera (55).

Bhima’s wife Radha Behera filed a complaint alleging that on Sunday evening, her husband was standing in front of their house when the father-son duo came with a sharp-edged weapon and an axe and began assaulting him. “Following the attack, my husband fell down and died. They tried to attack me too,” she alleged.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Surendra was nursing a grudge against his brother Bhima over land dispute. The accused have been arrested, he added.