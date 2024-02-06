Mishap victim left unattended for 10 hrs at SCB, advised surgery at private clinic

CUTTACK : An accident victim was refused surgery and left unattended for around 10 hours at the casualty of SCB medical college and hospital on Sunday night.

As per a petition filed by Santosh Kumar Padhi, the attendant of Balaram Mishra (56), the latter’s left hand was cut near the armpit while he was working with a cutter in his house at Samantarapur in Bhubaneswar. He was rushed to Capital Hospital from where he was shifted to SCB MCH in 108 ambulance as he bled profusely and required immediate surgery.

“When Mishra was admitted to casualty at 1.30 pm and remained unattended, I approached the on-duty doctor who asked me to go outside and wait stating every patient had some story. At around 2.30 pm he called me and asked me to take the patient to the dressing room. We approached the staff for a wheelchair or stretcher but in vain. We somehow managed to lift the patient to the dressing room at 3.30 pm. Later the doctor told me to arrange Rs 50,000 immediately for performing the surgery at his private nursing home. The doctor also said if the surgery was not performed soon, the patient’s hand may have to be amputated,” alleged Padhi.

He further alleged he requested the doctor to accept Mishra’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) card and perform the surgery but the latter refused and insisted on arranging the money stating the card had a lot of issues and would not be accepted at his clinic.

After Mishra was left unattended for around 10 hours, Padhi brought the matter to the notice of the hospital authorities, following which a team of doctors from surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery and cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) performed the surgery on Monday.

Even, the staff insisted on shifting the patient to the private facility and stopped treating him, Padhi alleged in his petition. SCB superintendent Prof Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said a probe would be conducted and necessary action initiated accordingly.