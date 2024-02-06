Next 5 years to be game changer for Odisha: Pandian

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha will take a giant leap in development and compete with the world in the next five years, asserted chairman of 5T Initiatives and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian here on Monday.

Speaking at a session ‘Odisha @ 2036: A Space for Tomorrow’ at the first World Odia Language conference, Pandian said the period from 2024 to 2029 would be game-changing for Odisha. It has no competition with any other state and will now compete with the world when it comes to development.

Stating while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to make India a developed nation by 2047 (marking 100 years of Independence), Odisha’s target for development is 2036, 11 years less than that of the Centre. “However, we are keeping a buffer of two years. So, our target comes down to 2034, only 10 years from now. We have a lot of responsibilities on our shoulders,” the BJD leader said.

He said, compared to 2019-24, the next five years from 2024 to 2029 are going to be much faster, bigger, more inclusive, greener and more empowering for the people of Odisha. Citing examples of Odisha’s growth on all fronts in the last 24 years, Pandian announced the state will be doctor surplus by the next one year. “Within the next one year, SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack will be one of the best in the country, perhaps one of the best in the world,” the 5T chairman said.

Odisha, he said, has no dearth of good and talented doctors. Odisha’s Dr Ramakanta Panda is the best house surgeon in the country, Dr Subrat Kumar Acharya is the best gastroenterologist and Dr Shankar Acharya is known as the best spinal cord surgeon. There are many more. They will all come and work in Odisha, Pandian said adding, the state is creating an ecosystem to promote medical tourism.

“Our people will not go outside for treatment. People will come to the state to get their medical needs addressed,” he said. Universities like John Hopkins, Stanford are now researching on how Odisha faced the Covid-19 pandemic, registered the lowest fatality and also saved the lives of 40,000 people throughout the country by providing oxygen to 22 states.

Asserting the state has been witnessing tremendous transformation in every sector since 2019, he said poverty level which stood at 68 per cent in 2000 has come down to 11 per cent now. Odisha is now the third largest contributor to the country’s food security and currently supplies grains to five states.

Pandian said Odisha has witnessed spiritual governance and not bureaucratic governance under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.