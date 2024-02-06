Odisha: Congress walks out, BJP asks where is development?

BHUBANESWAR : Opposition BJP and Congress came down on the state government on Monday stating the Governor’s address presented an unreal picture of development in Odisha where the law and order situation has deteriorated, unemployment is on rise and farmers are in distress.

While Congress members walked out of the House during the Governor’s address, BJP leaders while addressing mediapersons outside alleged the policies of the state government have ruined the people.

Alleging the state government has failed to spend even 30 per cent of the budgeted money so far, Opposition chief Mohan Majhi said it has resorted to false propaganda through the Governor. “Governor is bound to read out the address the speech prepared by the government. Where is development. Migration has become a serious issue, dacoity and theft have become a daily affair in capital city,” he said.

Leader of Congress legislature party Narasingh Mishra said the state government used Governor to praise and pat its own back. Earlier kings used to hire people to listen to their own praise (Bhata) and the Odisha government used the Governor in a similar fashion which is unfortunate, he added.

Mishra alleged the information presented by the Governor is also not correct. Stating when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was inaugurating the Lower Suktel irrigation project on January 3, he had said the project was incomplete. The Governor in his speech said that the project has been inaugurated. Similarly, there are other things which are not based on facts, he added.