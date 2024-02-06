PM’s Feb 10 visit postponed, new date in 3rd week

BHBUBANESWAR : The proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha on February 10 has been postponed and the new date will be finalised after the two-day national convention of BJP in New Delhi.

The prime minister was scheduled to address a mega convention of women from 20 states in the state capital on February 10. However, the programme had to be cancelled after the party decided to hold the national council meeting on February 16 followed by a two-day national executive committee meeting on February 17 and 18 in New Delhi.

Sources in the BJP said the national council meeting has been convened to ratify the extension of JP Nadda as party president till June, 2024. Apart from national council members, the party has invited all state office-bearers, morcha presidents, district presidents, Lok Sabha in-charges, cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha conveners, state spokespersons of the party, media cell conveners and IT cell in-charges to the meeting.

Members of Lok Sabha, state unit president, state organising secretary are ex-officio members of the BJP national council. In view of wider participation of state leaders, the meeting is expected to witness elaborate discussions on election preparedness of all states and prepared strategies for the coming elections, sources said, adding the same will be ratified at the national executive committee meeting to be attended by the prime minister and union ministers.

Date for the prime minister’s visit to the state is likely to be decided in the third week of February. While February 21 or 22 are tentative dates of his visit to attend the women’s convention, nothing has been finalised. The party has planned two national conventions of women - one in Bhubaneswar and the other in Bhopal - to be addressed by the prime minister.