Working on international expsoure for Odia weavers: Bibhu Mohapatra

BHUBANESWAR : New York-based Odia fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra said he is working on a creative platform where Odia weavers and artisans can be trained to face the global fashion arena.

Interacting with chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority and CEO of World Skill Centre Alka Mishra at the World Odia Language conference on Monday, Bibhu said it was Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who had proposed creation of such a platform to him during the Make-in-Odisha conclave in 2018.

“The honourable chief minister had then proposed a creative platform in Odisha for artisans of our state where they would gain the skills to dominate the global fashion arena. I have started working on making this a reality,” said the fashion designer whose unique fashion style is influenced from Odisha.

Speaking on Ikat (Bandhakala or Bandha), Bibhu said the Ikat fabric of Odisha is desired all across the world. Hailing from Rourkela, Bibhu said Odia language and culture are of prime importance to him despite his long association with New York. “I will always be Odia first and then anything else,” he said.