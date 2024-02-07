Bandh observed in nine panchayats over ‘neglect’

JAGATSINGHPUR : In a display of frustration, activists of Anchalika Bikash Parishad in Redhua enforced a bandh across nine panchyats of Raghunathpur block in Jagatsinghpur on Tuesday.

The bandh saw widespread support as business establishments, schools, colleges, and government offices remained closed.

The villages of Redhua, Radhang, Tanra, Purnabasant, Sadeipur, Adheikula, Ayar, Gualipur, and Chikinia have been alleging neglect by the state government and district administration over some of their basic demands. Since no action was taken, the locals have been staging a sit-in protest since January 22 in front of the revenue inspector’s office, pressing for the fulfillment of their demands including infrastructural development, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, agricultural support, and employment opportunities.

“Despite multiple appeals to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other officials in 2022, we have seen little progress,” said sarpanchs of Radhang, Adheikula, and Tanra, who expressed solidarity with the movement. They said the demands are genuine and need to be fulfilled.

The reported failure of recent discussions between tehsildar, police personnel, and Parishad activists regarding the 10 demands further fuelled Tuesday’s bandh call.

Suresh Chandra Rout, convener of the Parishad, said, “Memorandums and protests yielded no results. Frustrated by the continuous neglect, we have vowed to intensify the protests, including boycotting elections and barring political leaders from entering our villages until the demands are met.”