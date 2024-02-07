HC directs CMC to file status report on 231 private tanks in Cuttack city

CUTTACK : Expressing serious displeasure over the inaction of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in safeguarding the 231 private water bodies in the city, the Orissa High Court has given the civic body four weeks time to submit a detailed status report on the 231 tanks recorded during a survey in 2009-10.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman directed the CMC to file an affidavit on the private tanks with plot numbers, areas and the name of the persons to whom those water bodies belonged to, so that necessary steps can be taken in accordance with law.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Maitree Sansad, a city-based socio-cultural organisation, seeking intervention for conservation of water bodies in the city. The bench set the deadline after expressing displeasure over an affidavit CMC had filed in pursuance of the court’s order on September 21.

The court had asked CMC to give details of steps taken for preservation of water bodies in the city. In the affidavit, CMC stated that as regards water bodies in the city, a survey made in the year 2009-10 revealed 231 private tanks in existence.

As 13 years have passed in the meantime, a further detailed survey needs to be undertaken by a joint team comprising relevant CMC, district administration and law enforcement officials to determine how many tanks are surviving and how many have lost their characteristics.

Accordingly, advocate Debashis Nayak appearing for the CMC on Monday sought 12 weeks time to make verification and furnish a detailed report to the court.

However, the bench observed, “This court takes exception to such submission made by the CMC in view of the fact that in the meantime no vigilant steps have been taken by it with regard to safeguarding the existing tanks owned either by the private parties or by the government.”