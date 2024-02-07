Lecturer arrested for sexually assaulting 17-year-old student in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR : Sambalpur police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old lecturer of Naktideul Junior College in Rairakhol allegedly for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl student of the college.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, on December 24, the accused lecturer identified as Sanjeev Kumar Dash called her along with two other students to the laboratory and asked them to help him in cleaning. Later, he asked the two other girls to go and dump the garbage outside. Meanwhile, he went near the survivor and allegedly touched her inappropriately. Though the girl managed to escape, she was in a state of panic and did not attend college for next few days.

Due to vacation on December 27, she left for her native place and returned to the college on January 4. However, she could not gather courage to continue classes and wanted to go home again on January 7. While leaving, the lecturer allegedly told her that he will be in touch which further traumatised her. She resumed college on January 17 but felt unsafe because of the presence of the lecturer around her, the complaint tated.

Eventually, on February 2, she submitted a written complaint to the college principal. However, the principal reportedly did not take the complaint seriously. As no action was taken, the girl finally narrated the ordeal to her family who lodged a complaint with Naktideul police.

Official sources informed that the accused has been booked under Sections 341 and 354-A of the IPC besides Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), PK Meher said, the lecturer was detained on Monday. Subsequently, following the preliminary investigation he was arrested and forwarded to court on Tuesday. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.