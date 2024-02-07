Odisha: Two tribal students go missing from hostel, cops clueless

ANGUL : Handapa police in Angul district is yet to trace two tribal students who went missing from the hostel of Radhakrishna High School in Urkula panchayat on Saturday.

One of the missing boys is a Class X student while the other is enrolled in Class IX. They belong to Thakurgarh and Karadabahali areas of Kishorenagar block in Athamallik sub-division.

Sources said the students attended classes in the residential school on Saturday. But at the time of evening prayer, both of them were found missing. The school authorities searched the area but could not trace the boys.

The next day, headmaster of the school Sudhakar Pradhan lodged a complaint in Handapa police station in this connection. Basing on the FIR, police registered a missing case and launched a search for the two students but to no avail.

Handapa IIC Namita Nayak said after receiving complaint from the school headmaster, police conducted searches at various places but could not locate the two boys. “We have questioned several people seeking information about the missing boys. Searches are underway and the two students will be traced soon,” the IIC added.