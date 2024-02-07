Road mishaps, fatalities POST a rise in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Despite observance of road safety week and other such programmes, mishaps and fatalities arising out of them remain a cause of concern in Odisha.

The state recorded a rise in road mishaps in 2023. Around 5,603 people lost their lives in accidents last year against 5,467 in 2022.

While 11,689 accidents took place in 2023, 11,663 were recorded the previous year. However, injuries related to road accidents reduced marginally in the last two years. Around 9,900 people were injured in 2023 and 10,302 in 2022.

As per Transport department sources, the maximum fatalities between January and November last year were reported in Ganjam and Sundargarh districts with 394 deaths each, Keonjhar 353, Khurda 338 and Mayurbhanj 333. In December last year, 53 accident-related deaths were reported in Sundargarh, 43 in Keonjhar and 32 in Ganjam.

Sources said the information available is provisional and the figures may vary slightly as Crime Branch is compiling the data related to total road accidents and fatalities arising out of them last year. Members of Supreme Court appointed committee on road safety had met state government officials last year and held discussions on ways to reduce road accidents and fatalities arising out of them. The committee had asked the government to focus on 4Es - enforcement, engineering defects on roads, emergency trauma care and education.

Sources said during the meeting, government officials raised the issue of slow disposal of prosecution complaints in the courts. “A prosecution complaint is submitted in a court if a violator does not appear before the RTO after an e-challan is issued against him/her or fails to pay the fine online,” said a senior official.

There are some commuters against whom multiple e-challans have been issued on different days and they are not paying the fines. In several instances, the courts are not sending notices to such persons to dispose of the cases due to which they are not worried about enforcement. “The members of road safety committee have assured us that they will take up the matter with the apex court”, he said. Sources said every year on an average more than seven lakh e-challans are being issued against violators.

Grim figures