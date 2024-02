ROURKELA : Congress MP and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJD and BJP saying they were running the Odisha government in partnership.

On the second day of his Odisha-leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rourkela, Rahul held a road show from Ambedkar Square to Uditnagar in the steel city before addressing the people at Panposh Gandhi Square where he claimed it was only the Congress which has been fighting this combine.

“It is the partnership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik which is running the Odisha government. I have seen in the Parliament when Narendra Modi needs support, he talks to Naveen Patnaik and the BJD starts harassing us. Only the Congress is fighting against the partnership government of BJD and BJP in the state,” Rahul said.

Targeting the BJD government in the state, the Congress leader raised the issue of migration of people to different states for work and livelihood. “As many as 30 lakh poor and hungry people of Odisha have migrated to different states to work as labourers as the government was not doing its work. On the other hand, 20 industrialists from outside the state have come to loot the resources of the state. This is the state of affairs in Odisha,” he said.

The biggest issue confronting Odisha is closure of industries. “The country is facing its worst ever unemployment crisis after 40 years, and Odisha leads all states on this front. Tribals, dalit and backward people in the state are getting oppressed and tortured. We have come to listen to them,” he said.

Before the public address, Rahul visited and worshipped at the Vedvyas temple here. His cavalcade then moved to Ranibandh in Rajgangpur where he again raised the issue of joblessness haunting the youth and attacked the BJP saying it was creating hostilities among people by creating religious, linguistic and regional divide.

Later holding a public meeting at Sundargarh district headquarter town, the Congress leader said Manipur was burning due to the ideology of BJP. “Today also people are getting killed and houses are burnt. Six-seven months have passed, but the Prime Minister of India has not visited yet. Let me tell, he (PM) might not go there at all. Because the people of Manipur hate him so much he would not set his feet there,” Rahul said.

Rahul’s Yatra moved to the adjacent Jharsuguda district from where it will resume on Thursday.