House proceedings disrupted over Arpan Rath rice

BHUBANESWAR : With BJP members creating a ruckus alleging use of parboiled rice collected by Arpan Raths (chariots) for cooking Mahaprasad at Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri, the proceedings of the Assembly remained disrupted on Wednesday.

While the BJP members demanded a statement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, as soon as the House assembled for the day, they rushed into the well holding placards and shouting slogans over the issue. They alleged the issue has hurt the sentiments of people of Odisha.

As pandemonium prevailed in the house, speaker Pramila Mallik initially adjourned the House for one hour till 11.30 am, then 12.30 pm and subsequently extended it till 4 pm. When the House reassembled, the BJP members continued with their protest in the well with some trying to climb on to the podium. BJP member Nauri Nayak climbed atop the speaker’s table and was seen uprooting the microphone following which the House had to be adjourned till 5 pm and subsequently till 6 pm.

BJD members retaliated and were seen shouting from their seats and displaying placards. They alleged the BJP members had politicised the Nayagarh minor girl rape and murder case and demanded an apology over the issue. After the House was adjourned, BJP members staged a demonstration outside holding posters as a mark of protest. BJD members also staged a demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the Assembly premises over the issue.

As noisy scenes prevailed during the afternoon session, the chief minister had to reply to the discussion on the thanks motion to Governor’s address amidst the pandemonium.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP MLAs led by opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi met the Governor at Raj Bhawan and told him how the temple management has hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of devotees of Lord Jagannath by using parboiled rice for prasad, a practice never seen before.

Majhi said the temple administration which is working as per the whims of the state government has violated norms and religious practices of the shrine.