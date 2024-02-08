Justice CS Singh sworn in as new CJ of Orissa HC

CUTTACK : Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh was on Wednesday sworn in as the 34th Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath after chief secretary of Odisha Pradeep Kumar Jena read out the warrant of appointment at a brief ceremony on the premises of the high court.

Justice Singh succeeds Justice Subhasis Talapatra who retired as the Chief Justice on October 3, 2023. Justice BR Sarangi was officiating as the Acting Chief Justice from that date.

Justice Singh was appointed as judge of Patna High Court on April 5, 2012. He was officiating as Acting Chief Justice of Patna High Court from February 6, 2023.

The new chief Justice was enrolled at the Bar in 1990 and practised there. His area of practice was constitutional, service, criminal, and arbitration matters. During his practice of 22 years, he also served as additional advocate general for the state of Bihar from December 2010 till his elevation as a judge of High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended appointment of Justice Singh as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on November 2, 2023.

In the recommendation note, the Collegium said, “As regards his contribution to the judiciary by way of disposal of cases, during his tenure of more than 11 years as a Judge of High Court, he authored 1246 reported judgments, of which 562 were delivered during last 5 years. He has maintained high standard of professional ethics at the Bar and Bench and enjoys good reputation for conduct and integrity.”

His appointment as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court was notified by the Ministry of Law Justice of government of India on February 2..