Maoist posters resurface in Odisha's Kandhamal district after exchange of fire, locals panic

BERHAMPUR : Despite recent security operations targeting Maoist activity in Kandhamal and Boudh districts, the Red rebels of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) group once again asserted their presence on Wednesday by putting up posters at Kataribhata, Kamberikia chowk under Sudra panchayat of Baliguda in Kandhamal district.

Through the posters, the Maoists demanded to stop arresting innocent locals in the name of Maoists. Refuting police claims that their cadres had surrendered, the Maoists stated in the posters that their people were arrested. They also demanded to stop combing operation in the area.

Just four days ago, a top Maoist leader, Dasuru, was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Baliguda area of Kandhamal. Although a Maoist camp was destroyed, arms and explosives seized, and the Maoists reportedly fled into dense forests, the posters reasserted their presence creating panic among the local populace.

Security officials have intensified efforts to counter Maoist activities, deploying CRPF, SOG, BSF, and DVF personnel in affected areas. However, the Maoists exploit the rugged terrain to maintain their presence, with the KKBN and Bansadhara-Ghumusur-Nagavali (BGN) divisions active in Odisha’s forests. Most-wanted Maoist commander Nikhil reportedly leads these outfits, which recruit youths and coerce tribal villagers to support their cause. Incidently, the police had identified Boudh district free of ultras in 2020.

As general elections approach, these ultras aim to instill fear and disrupt the democratic process, threatening rural communities against cooperating with law enforcement agencies. Police have urged villagers to resist Maoist intimidation and assured all help. However, a police official, on condition of anonymity said Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Boudh districts have emerged as the new flash point of Maoist activities. These three places are acting as a corridor for cadres active in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to remain connected.

Inspector general (Southern Range) JN Pankaj spoke on the need for heightened focus on Kandhamal and Boudh districts, which serve as critical links between Maoist strongholds in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

“Efforts are underway to deploy drones for surveillance, enhancing the authorities’ ability to track Maoist movements and maintain security in the region,” he added.