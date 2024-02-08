Nabin Odisha gets clean chit from Orissa HC

CUTTACK : The Orissa High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere in the process of implementation of the projects under the state government’s Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha scheme. However, it asked the government to consider inclusion of sarpanches and panchayat representatives in implementation of the programme in the villages.

More than 40 petitions had sought intervention against implementation of projects under the scheme by executive departments. As per the scheme, either the works shall be executed by the panchayat samiti departmentally or by other agencies to be chosen by the collector. The petitioners, mostly the sarapanches and ward members, wanted the projects to be selected and executed by the local elected body of the gram panchayat.

Under the scheme, the state government has allocated up to Rs 50 lakh to each gram panchayat, out of which up to R 10 lakh is earmarked for the purpose of promotion, preservation and protection of Jagannath culture and tradition, places of worship and pilgrim amenities in places with high congregation.

However, disposing of the batch of petitions, the single judge bench of Justice BP Routray held that it is not illegal on part of the government to impose restrictions about execution of the works under the scheme. “The petitioners therefore do not have any right to claim their involvement and participation in execution of the works,” Justice Routray ruled.

The government has introduced the scheme with the objective of development and improvement of people at village-level. “As the Scheme is found in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution as well as the Orissa Gram Panchayat Act and Rules framed there-under, very little scope remains there for interference in the same. Accordingly, upon careful consideration of the entire scheme and its provisions relating to selection of projects, sanction and release of funds and execution of the works, this court declines to interfere in it,” Justice Routray observed.

However, holding that the petitioners are elected representatives of local gram panchayats, he asked the government to consider “their participation in the interventions, which is ultimately meant for development at the local level.”