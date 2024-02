BHUBABESWAR : In his last speech in the Assembly before the general elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday lashed at the state BJP for politicising sensitive issues including the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh.

Making a statement in the House in reply to discussion on Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address, the chief minister referred to the judgement in the Nayagarh case and said everybody knew who were trying to get bail for the accused and derail the judicial process. “Now that the accused is convicted, where will the Opposition especially the state BJP, which tried to politicise this issue at the cost of stalling justice to the minor girl, go,” he said.

Stating that he has been a member of the House for the last 24 years, the chief minister said, he had never seen this kind of politicisation of sensitive issues. “When the state is in the midst of a tremendous growth trajectory and all achievements were happening, I am sorry to say that the Opposition was busy politicising every crime and trying to defame the state and its people,” he said.

Naveen appealed to the Opposition do politics during election time but not over sensitive crimes, development or the image of the state and its people. Referring to the obstacles created on the implementation of the Srimandir Parikrama and Lingaraj projects, the chief minister said people would not forgive those who defame their own state for narrow political interests and block development. “We should always work together for a larger cause, for a new and empowered Odisha,”

he said.

Giving an account of the work done by the government during the last five years, the chief minister said the day his ministry took oath he announced the 5T principles of governance which has become one of the biggest game changers in governance not just in Odisha but throughout the country.

The chief minister said despite facing a major challengeof Covid pandemic, the state moved forward. In this term, the government conducted hockey world cup both in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Naveen expressed his happiness over the completion of Srimandir Parikrama, SAMALEI projects, renovation and beautification of other temples across the state. In addition churches, mosques and every religious institution of importance are getting renovated, he added.

During the present tenure, crime against women has come down by 20 per cent and conviction rate almost doubled. The state has also become revenue surplus, he said.

He said, his government was committed to welfare and upliftment of all sections of people.