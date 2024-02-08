Odisha EOW arrests Haryana man in pan-India courier fraud case

BHUBANESWAR : The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested a Haryana native for his alleged involvement in a pan-India courier scam and extorting at least Rs 5.58 crore from several people across the country.

The accused Rajat Kumar of Haryana’s Yamunanagar was nabbed from Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh in connection with a case registered by EOW in June last year. The agency had launched an investigation basing on a complaint lodged by one Ratna Tripathy, who had alleged she was cheated of Rs 15 lakh by cyber frauds.

The complainant had received a VoIP call on June 19 from a fraudster, who introduced himself as an employee of FedEx courier services in Hyderabad. The fraudster told Ratna that a parcel consisting of 150 gm narcotics and other articles was delivered in her name and seized by NCB officers in Mumbai.

One of the fraudsters impersonated as an NCB officer and asked Tripathy to transfer Rs 1.5 lakh to an account number provided by them for verification of her bank details. He assured if nothing illegal or suspicious was found in her financial transactions, the money will be returned to her within 15 minutes.

After receiving the money, the cyber fraudsters gave Ratna a clean chit but later she realised it was a fraud. During investigation, EOW officers ascertained that the money deposited by Ratna was transferred to a mule bank account registered in the name of Jagdamba Enterprises in Punjab. “The accused Rajat Kumar is the authorised signatory of Jagdamba Enterprises. The money was further transferred to different mule accounts and eventually a major chunk of the amount was withdrawn through an ATM in Dubai,” said an EOW officer.