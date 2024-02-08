PM selling country’s assets to friends: Jairam Ramesh

ROURKELA : Launching a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the PM’s intention was to sell the country’s assets to his selected industrialist friends.

Addressing mediapersons at Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Ramesh said the Congress had built the country with economic initiatives and set up of heavy industries including the Rourkela Steel Plant, NTPC power plant at Talcher, NALCO at Angul, Hirakud dam and oil refinery among others.

“Congress built the country and all these assets are now in danger due to the intention of the PM to sell everything to his selected friends. There is no doubt that if the PM returns to power for the third time, airports, ports, railway assets and iron industries along with RSP and NALCO would be sold,” he claimed.

Ramesh described the BJD and BJP as two sides of the same coin as both the parties have an uncaring attitude for the people of Odisha. He said the BJD supports BJP on every issue in the Parliament. Besides, the BJD never criticises the BJP government over any issue at Delhi, but engages in shadow boxing in Odisha. Congress is the only party fighting the ideology of the BJP and RSS.

Stating that Rourkela has an important place in the economic history of the country, the Congress leader said in 1950s, then PM Jawaharlal Nehru had laid a significant milestone by setting up the RSP with German collaboration.

He informed that Wednesday was the 25th day of Nyay Yatra which ended in Sundargarh. The yatra would cover Odisha’s Jharsuguda on Thursday. After rest on Friday and Saturday, it would resume from Chhattisgarh.

Among others, AICC’s Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar, all India in-charge of NSUI Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak were present.