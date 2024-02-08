Rahul offers prayers at Vedvyas temple in Rourkela

ROURKELA : Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Vedvyas temple on the outskirts of Rourkela and offered prayers to Lord Shiva during his Odisha leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Wednesday morning.

With this, the Vedvyas temple probably found its first VVIP visitor in Rahul. Located on the bank of Brahmani river which forms near the site on the confluence of Sankh and Koel rivers and a small rivulet, the temple complex is one of the most sought-after destinations and a religious tourism spot in Sundargarh district.

When Rahul entered the temple at around 9 am, a few devotees were present at the shrine. The security personnel cordoned off the Shree Chandrasekhar temple and Rahul offered prayers. He was helped by a few sevayats including Debendra Dehuri, Somnath Dehuri and Bibhisan Dehuri.

The sevayats briefly interacted with Rahul who subsequently visited the Vedvyas cave. He offered prayers at the cave temple and priest Ajit Dash apprised him of the cave’s mythological significance. It is believed that sage Vedvyas scripted the epic ‘Mahabharata’ during his stay in the cave.

Executive officer of Vedvyas Trust Board (VTB) Gulab C Kaushik said during Rahul’s stay at the temple, inmates of Gurukul Vedic Ashram and students of Gurukul Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya chanted vedic verses and ‘Swasti Bachan’ for well-being of the Congress leader.

Rahul stayed at the temple complex for less than 10 minutes during which he also interacted with the inmates of Gurukul Vedic Ashram and the Sanskrit students. The Congress leader advised the students to listen to their heart and work sincerely.

Former Congress MLA of Rourkela Pravat Mohapatra said Rahul’s temple visit was aimed at engaging with the local religious and cultural sites besides connecting with the local people and tradition.

Well-placed sources said the temple visit was originally not a part of the Nyay Yatra itinerary. It was considered just two days back as the temple authorities were informed about the visit only after arrival of Rahul.