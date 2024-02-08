Shortage of beds after sterilisation surgeries: Women lying on floor in Odisha hospital sparks outrage

KENDRAPARA : In a distressing scene at the government-run Community Health Centre in Rajkanika, Kendrapara district, numerous women who underwent sterilisation surgery on Wednesday were left lying on the floor due to a shortage of beds.

Approximately 35 women endured this ordeal, sparking outrage after images and videos of their plight circulated on social media platforms.

Parikhita Sahoo of Taras village lamented, “My wife and other women suffered for around four hours in deplorable conditions on the hospital floor post-operation.”

Sagarika Rout from Olaver echoed the sentiment, expressing disappointment over the lack of attention from doctors. Malati Jena, among others, awaited care while lying on the hospital floor. Even Prafulla Rout of Kalikapur recounted how his wife had to stay in the veranda post-operation due to space constraints.

The medical officer Dr Badal Mohanty, attributed the incident to a sterilisation camp coinciding with ongoing hospital renovations.

“It is a minor operation and we discharged all the women on the same day,” the doctor said assuring to take up measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Social worker Naliniprava Tarei criticised the hospital’s neglect and alleged health service at the hospital is deplorable. “Patients,” she noted, “endure days of neglect, lying unattended on the floor outside wards, reflecting the hospital’s overwhelming patient load and inadequate staff attention.”