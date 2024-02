BALASORE : At least 15 tourists including women and children from West Bengal (WB) suffered injuries after the bus in which they were travelling collided with a dumper truck on NH-60 near Nidhipanda chowk within Balasore Sadar police limits in the wee hours of Thursday.

Sources said around 65 tourists from Sonamukhi area in WB’s Bankura district had gone to Puri to visit the Shree Jagannath temple and other destinations two days back. They were returning home when one of the front tyres of their bus burst near Nidhipanda chowk.

The bus driver could not control the vehicle and rammed it into a dumper coming from the opposite direction. Subsequently, the bus veered off the road and landed in a nearby farmland.

Fifteen tourists sustained head and limb injuries and were rushed to FM Medical College and Hospital. They were later discharged after treatment.

SI of Balasore Sadar police station Aurobinda Panigrahi said overspeeding by the bus driver caused the mishap.