Baulang villagers in Odisha demand Rs 4 crore per acre for proposed petrochemical complex

PARADIP : Residents of Baulang village, under Kujang tehsil, have demanded substantial compensation, employment opportunities, and developmental initiatives if the proposed petrochemical complex comes into being.

Voicing their demand during the public hearing held here on Thursday, the villagers expressed grievances over unfulfilled promises of job opportunities and benefits made by company officials and higher authorities of Paradip Refinery, IFFCO, PPL, and other industries who established their plants. “Despite assurances, no land loser received any opportunities, leading to deteriorating living conditions for affected families,” the villagers alleged.

They proposed a tripartite agreement between the company, administration, and land losers to address these issues.

The residents along with sarpanch Kishore Kumar Behera from Pattpur panchayat, farmer’s leader Gaurihari Samantray, trade union leader Nirvaya Samantray presented their demands, including Rs 4 crore compensation per acre land, job opportunities, improvements in education and healthcare facilities, road construction, and other benefits.

The district administration, along with the Naba Krushna Choudhury Research Centre, recently conducted social impact assessment studies and organised the public hearing in the village over land issues for the proposed project on the day.

Covering an area of 2122 acres, the project aims to acquire land from various areas, including Baulang village itself, along with several neighbouring regions.

District officials, including ADM Jagatsinghpur Anita Patra and ADM Paradip Niranjan Behera, assured the villagers that their demands would be considered by the expert committee for resolution.