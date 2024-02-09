Big cat keeps officials in Ganjam district on toes

BERHAMPUR : The reported sighting of a tiger in areas under Mujagarh forest range in the north Ghumusur forest division of Ganjam district has kept forest authorities on the toes.

Sources said the tiger attacked and killed a cow in Hatiguda village last Tuesday. Although the owner of the cow, Brundaban Gouda, reported the incident to forest authorities, no action was reportedly taken. However, on Wednesday evening, two villagers returning on their motorcycle from Bhanjanagar claimed to have spotted the tiger and alerted the fellow villagers.

As news of the sighting spread, forest officials rushed to the area. Locals claimed that the tiger has been in the vicinity for the past three days.

DFO Sudarshan Behera stated that an investigation is underway to confirm the species sighted.