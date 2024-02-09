Loan fraud cuffs on two NBFC agents

ROURKELA : Two agents of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) were on Wednesday forwarded to court by the Uditnagar police here for their alleged involvement in facilitation of loan forgery to the tune of `3.16 crore over a period of 13 months.

The action came after the senior manager (Fraud Risk Management) of the Sumitomo Mitsu Financial Group Aurobindo Dasmal on January 31 lodged a police complaint after the company’s internal audit detected the forgery committed from July 2022 to August 2023.

Uditnagar police station IIC RP Nag said internal audit of the NBFC had found that loan amount of about Rs3.16 crore was availed by 84 customers using forged documents and citing fictitious business establishments.

The IIC said the accused Abhay Bhol of Chhend had prepared and signed the forged documents and another Dinesh Sahoo provided false physical verification reports in complicity with the loan beneficiaries. He said in course of investigation they were arrested and forwarded to court on Wednesday under sections 430, 406, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B and 34 IPC.