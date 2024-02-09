No big announcements, sops in Odisha's Rs 1.18L CR interim budget

BHUBANESWAR : In view of the upcoming elections, Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha on Thursday presented an interim budget of Rs 1.18 lakh crore to meet expenditure of first four months of 2024-25. The total budget size has been fixed at Rs 2.55 lakh crore, 11 per cent more than the provisions made for 2023-24.

Though Arukha made no major announcements in the interim budget, he hinted on the things to come in the full-fledged budget to be placed in the Assembly by the next government in July, focusing on more investment, welfare schemes and growth.

The interim budget has detailed accounts of provisions for different ongoing schemes. An announcement of Rs 1,000 crore for development of metro rail in Odisha and Rs 2,000 crore as revolving fund to be utilised for paddy procurement by the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC).

Describing the budget as people oriented, the Finance minister informed mediapersons that focus has been given to infrastructure and social sectors. The budget has followed the 5T principles in reflecting the people’s requirement by making adequate allocations for projects and welfare schemes.

In his budget speech, Arukha said Odisha has now become a 100 million dollar economy. The state has registered a growth of 7.25 per cent since 2025-26, which is about one per cent higher than the average growth of the national economy. “The consistent growth of the economy has resulted in narrowing the gap between the per-capita income of the state vis-a-vis the national average from about 32 per cent to 13 per cent. The state economy is projected to grow at 8.5 per cent compared to 7.3 per cent of the country,” he said.

The programme expenditure has increased to Rs 1.4 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2023-24. Besides, the capital outlay of Rs 63,162 crore, which at about 6.8 per cent of the GSDP is one of the highest among all major states. The estimated revenue surplus will be Rs 37,077 crore, four per cent of the GSDP while the projected fiscal deficit of Rs 27,750 crore is three per cent of the GSDP.

The debt burden by the end of the fiscal will climb up to Rs 1,20,000 crore from the present Rs 1,12,000 crore.

Out of the state’s revenue projected at Rs 1,15,000 crore, the own tax revenue will be Rs 59,000 crore while receipts from non-tax revenue has been projected at Rs 56,000 crore. The share of Central taxes has been estimated at Rs 55,231 crore while grant-in-aid from Centre will be Rs 33,768.24 crore. The open market borrowing will be around Rs 12,300 crore to finance different schemes.

Besides, the administrative expenditure has been estimated at Rs 1,03,500 crore which includes Rs 32,571 crore salary, Rs 22,591 crore pension, interest payment of Rs 7,566 crore and principal repayment of Rs 22,765 crore.

Stating that the state government has undertaken a set of reform measures to accelerate the pace of development, the minister said because of these measures the state has ensured fiscal discipline and generate revenue surplus.

Major allocation (sector-wise)

 Education sector Rs 33,865 cr

 Agriculture Rs 28,944 cr

 Health Rs 19,959 cr

 Panchayati Raj Rs 22,543.33 cr

 Water Resources Rs 13,267 cr

 Disaster Management Rs 3,900 cr

Major allocation (scheme-wise)