Odisha: Formal notification issued for RS polls

BHUBANESWAR : Even as formal notification has been issued for the Rajya Sabha polls on February 27, speculations are rife over BJD candidates who will fill up the three vacancies.

As there is unlikely to be any renomination of the three Rajya Sabha MPs who will retire, spotlight is on several leaders of the regional outfit who have already started lobbying for a berth. Three MPs, two from the ruling BJD, Prashant Nanda and Amar Patnaik and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will complete their tenure in Rajya Sabha in April this year necessitating the conduct of fresh elections.

Sources in BJD said the party will field candidates for all the three seats as chances of surrendering a seat for BJP is remote. In the 2019 Rajya Sabha polls, the ruling BJD had supported Vaishnaw. Vaishnaw is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in ensuing polls. A senior leader of the party said the process of selection of candidate will start after the budget session of the Assembly is over.

As per the present strength in the Assembly, BJD has 114 MLAs and can win all the three seats on its own. BJP has 22 members while nine lawmakers belong to Congress. The House has one Independent MLA and another from CPI (M).

The formal notification marked the beginning of the process for filing of nominations. As per the notification, polling will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on Odisha Assembly premises and the counting of votes will be conducted the same day at 5 pm. The last date for filing of nominations is February 15. The election process will be completed before February 29.