Odisha man arrested for raping daughter’s friend; posting obscene photos on social media

JAJPUR : Panikoili police on Thursday arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter’s friend and uploading her obscene photos on social media after she turned down his sexual advances.

The accused, identified as Rana Pratap Singh, is a resident of Janha village. According to the FIR filed by the 24-year-old victim, the crime took place when she had gone to her friend’s house in Janha village last year.

“When I reached my friend’s place, her father was alone in the house. He told me that my friend and her mother were out for some work and would return soon. As the accused was known to me, I decided to wait in their house. Taking advantage of the situation, he locked the door and sexually assaulted me,” she alleged in her complaint.

The victim did not tell anyone about the incident as the accused apologised for his misdeed and begged her to remain silent. However, Singh again raped her when she was visiting a relative’s house in Cuttack. He also filmed the act on his mobile phone. The accused threatened to upload her obscene photos on social media if she did not grant him sexual favours, she alleged. Meanwhile, the victim’s marriage was fixed to a local youth of the area and it was scheduled to be solemnised in the third week of February. When Singh came to know about the marriage, he reportedly sought sexual favours from her again. When she refused, he uploaded her explicit pictures on social media in the first week of this month.

After coming to know about the photos on social media from her friends, she lodged a complaint with police on Tuesday. Basing on the FIR, a case was registered and the accused arrested. Singh was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said an officer of Panikoili police station.