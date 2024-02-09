Opposition dubs interim budget disappointing

BHUBANESWAR : Opposition BJP and BJD have described the interim budget placed by the state government in the Assembly on Thursday, as disappointing alleging it does not have any action plan for ensuring employment for youths and solving problems facing the farmers.

Stating that farewell budget of the state government does not have anything new, president of the state unit of BJP Manmohan Samal said for the last 14 years the state government is claiming to be revenue surplus, but unfortunately 98,000 government posts are vacant.

Samal said large number of posts are vacant in important departments like Health, Education and Agriculture, but budget allocations for these departments are increasing every year. He said revenue of the state has increased only because of the reforms in the mining sector brought by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. But it is very unfortunate that the state government is taking credit for this, he added.

His party colleague and Opposition chief whip in the Assembly Mohan Majhi said though the state government has announced eight new medical colleges, it has not provided any funds for creation of infrastructure for these medical colleges. “For how many days will you depend on district headquarters hospitals for running medical colleges,” he questioned.

He also pointed out that major sectors like health, education and panchayati raj have been neglected by the state government in the budget. No steps have been announced fill up large-scale vacancies in primary and secondary schools, he added.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra said the interim budget is anti-poor and just an empty formality. Focus should have been given on agriculture, health and education sectors, but there is nothing of importance for these in the interim budget, he said adding, the Finance minister has not said a word on the growing unemployment problem in the state. Besides, no schemes have been announced to check the dadan problem, he added.