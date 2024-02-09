"Orissa High Court upholds 2000 Sahitya Akademi Awards, refuses to entertain 21-year-old petition

CUTTACK : The Orissa High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking quashing of Odisha Sahitya Akademi awards in the categories of short story, translation, biography and travelogue, in year 2000, stating that it is ‘not inclined’ to entertain it.

The petition was filed by Sarala Sanskrutika Parishad 21 years ago in November 2002 following which the court had issued an interim stay order on Odisha Sahitya Akademi’s decision on March 31, 2005.

Three awardees Dr Archana Nayak (novel), Sadasiv Das (poetry) and Govinda Bhuyan (biography and travelogue) were named as respondents in the case. It was contended on behalf of the petitioners that the issues related to the award were of the year 2000 and in the meantime 24 years have passed.

The award giving ceremony is continuing regularly. None has challenged the award giving ceremony of the subsequent years. Therefore, after long lapse of so many years, this will be an academic exercise of the court, with regard to the award to be given to the three selected persons, it was also contended.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman said: “As such, it is observed by this court that the three selected persons are the literary awardees of the year 2000 pursuant to the decision of the Orissa Sahitya Akademi. Such awardees are high reputed writers and are eminent in their own field. If at all any selection is made to such eminent writers, that itself cannot be construed to be illegal and arbitrary one causing interference by this court.”