Panchayat representatives not ignored in Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha: Govt

BHUBANESWAR : THE state government on Thursday dismissed the allegation of the Opposition of ignoring elected representatives of panchayats in selection and implementation of projects under Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha (AONO) scheme.

Responding to the admissibility of the adjournment motion moved by the BJP, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pradip Kumar Amat said some representatives of gram panchayats had moved the Orissa High Court but the court refused to interfere as the scheme is implemented in conformity with the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act.

Stating the state government has taken due care while formulating the scheme and preparing guidelines for its implementation, the minister said an elaborate procedure is followed from selection of projects till implementation in conformity with the Constitution.

He said not only elected representatives but local people and communities are encouraged to participate in the identification of projects which are then sent to respective blocks for discussion at panchayat samitis before their finalisation.

The list is sent to Zilla Parishad for approval and the approved list of projects is sent to the government for approval and sanction of funds.

Amat said the state government has allocated `4,214 crore under AONO scheme for 2022-23 out of which `3,397 crore has been sanctioned for 90,650 projects. Work on 71,480 projects is in progress, he said.

Participating in the motion, Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi said the old scheme Ama Gaon Ama Bikash was renamed to Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha with the intention to collect funds for the upcoming elections. Leader of Congress legislature party Narasingha Mishra said the state government is providing funds to a particular religious community under the scheme.

He said funds are generously provided to villages to spread the Jagannath culture while other religious groups are ignored even as Lord Jagannath is worshipped by all irrespective of caste, creed and community.

Refuting the allegation, the minister said the government is providing funds for development of places of worship for all religious communities. He said the chief minister has launched the AONO scheme to make all basic facilities of urban regions available in rural areas.