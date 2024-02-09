Pradhan slams Rahul for his caste remark on Modi

BHUBANESWAR : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for resorting to extreme casteist politics to save his political existence.

Reacting to Rahul’s caste remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra at Jharsuguda, Pradhan said another lie of the Congress leader has come to light. “Either he is really ignorant or is under the illusion that a lie if repeated often enough it becomes truth,” he said.

The Union minister said Rahul has become a person of ridicule and a source of entertainment for others. No one is taking him seriously for the lies he has been peddling everyday, he said.

After visiting temples and mutts, the Congress leader is now resorting to caste politics for his political survival. However, no one is going to believe the ‘false guarantee’ of the Congress which has been fooling people for decades with its ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan. The people of the country will not be misled by Rahul’s false promise of social justice which his party could not provide even after ruling the country for nearly six decades.

“Rahul Gandhi may be ignorant about anti-dalit, anti-tribal and anti-reservation face of his party but the country understands it well. No one is going to be fooled by the false guarantee of the Congress,” Pradhan said in his X handle. He further said every strategy of Congress has failed in front of Modi’s ‘politics of performance’ and his 10-year report card.