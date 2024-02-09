Rahul takes potshots at PM over expensive suits

JHARSUGUDA : Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘expensive’ sartorial choices.

Addressing the public at Mahima Chowk in Jharsuguda during his Odisha leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul said, “Do you think Narendra Modi buys his own clothes? A PM draws a salary of Rs 1.60 lakhs every month but he has been changing three sets of clothes every day.”

The Congress leader said Modi wears a suit worth Rs 2-3 lakh in the morning. He wears a shawl and suit worth Rs 4-5 lakh in the evening. During lunch time, Modi again wears a new suit and shoes worth Rs 3-4 lakh. “On an average, he spends Rs 7-8 lakh on clothes every day. Where is the money coming from? It is being looted from people,” he claimed.

Rahul further said, “You are definitely not poor Modiji. You wear new suits worth crores of rupees. This man has been fooling the people of India round the clock.”

Launching an attack on Odisha government, the Congress leader said BJD and BJP together are looting the farmers of the state. “The only difference between the two parties are the letters ‘P’ and ‘D’. Both the parties are involved in snatching land from the tribals by running a nexus with capitalists,” he alleged.

The MP said 73 per cent of the population consisting of tribals, oppressed and the backward castes are facing neglect. Criticising the collection of GST, he alleged that a few individuals were siphoning off the funds. He claimed GST and demonetisation primarily favoured business tycoons, hindering the growth of small businesses and exacerbating social and economic crises in the country.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak, AICC in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar, and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh were present.

Later in the day, the Rahul-led Nyaya Yatra entered Chhattisgarh through Kanaktura border amid tight security.