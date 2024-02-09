Sambalpur University assistant professor demoted for acts of indiscipline

SAMBALPUR : The authorities of Sambalpur University have demoted an assistant professor for allegedly attacking a student and mentally harassing a female colleague.

An official order issued by the university said basing on the findings of the internal complaints committee, the vice-chancellor has ordered to reduce the grade of Dr Rajat Kumar Kujur to assistant professor (stage-II) in the academic level-11 from his current grade of assistant professor (stage-III, academic level-12) in accordance with statute 301 (vi) of the OUFS-1990.

Kujur has been reinstated in service on reversion to the post of assistant professor (stage-II). The order further said he will draw the basic pay of Rs 92,600 along with personal pay of Rs 2,700 in the academic level-11. He will be under observation for a period of three years from the date of his reinstatement in service.

Registrar of the university Nrupraj Sahu said the assistant professor was suspended on the basis of the complaints received against him in the past. But suspension is not a punishment as per the service code. “After his suspension period, he resumed duty and was warned against repeating his acts. However, the assistant professor repeated his acts of indiscipline due to which the committee resolved to demote him.”

Reportedly, Kujur was placed under suspension in May last year over an alleged dispute with a student which had taken place in September 2018. Subsequently, a woman assistant professor accused Kujur of mental harassment following which he was suspended again in August.