Standoff in Bayapada village as police and villagers clash during ganja farm raid

MALKANGIRI : A joint team of Orkel police and District Voluntary Force (DVF) had to face an unpleasant situation in Bayapada village ghat in Nakamamudi panchayat under Korukonda block limits when they reached there to raid and destroy the ganja farms recently.

Though the incident happened a few days back, a video of a face-off between the villagers and police went viral on Thursday.

According to sources, as soon as around 30 police and DVF jawans reached the cannabis farms grown in the areas near the village, the tribal villagers armed with traditional weapons opposed resulting in a face-off between both the sides. The villagers allegedly gheraoed the police and did not allow them to destroy the ganja plants forcing the team to return.

Contacted, Chitrakonda SDPO Alexius Kispotta acknowledged the incident took place four days ago. A case has been registered against the villagers, he said adding, none has been injured. “However, the villagers had shot an arrow which hit the tyre of the police jeep,” he added.