UMERKOTE: Police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly duping Rs 27 lakh from a businessman on the pretext of helping the latter set up a Royal Enfield showroom by posing as staff of the company.

The accused, Habibar Rehman and Muhammad Masrul Allam, belonging to Sahapur village in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, were nabbed from Bengaluru.

As per the complaint filed by victim Sushil Pal, he had applied to open a Royal Enfield bullet showroom in the town through his Google account in November last year.

“The fraudsters, posing as company officials, contacted me few days later asking me to send my Aadhaar and PAN details. After that, they asked me to transfer around Rs 27 lakh which I paid in installments through RTGS. However, the miscreants stopped taking my calls after that,” Pal stated in his complaint.

During investigation, Umerkote police nabbed the accused from Bengaluru. IIC Damburudhar Pradhan said the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. “They were sent to jail custody after their bail pleas were rejected. Further probe is on,” he added.