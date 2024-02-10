Double murder in Odisha: Couple hires contract killer to eliminate kin over property dispute; arrested

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: Balasore police on Friday arrested a couple who went on a treacherous path over a property dispute and hatched a conspiracy that ended in murder of two youths - including the husband’s younger sibling - in a village within Nilagari police station limits four days ago.

Apart from the couple Bijay Rout and his wife Jyotsna, four others were also arrested in connection with the double murder that took place on February 5.

The victims were identified as Bhabani Rout and his friend Manoranjan Mohapatra. Twenty-one-year-old Bhabani was Bijay’s younger brother. Their bodies were retrieved from a lake in Mitrapur on the day.

Police said the couple had hired Sujit Das, a contract killer, to eliminate Bhabani. Sujit too has been arrested.

During investigation, Balasore police stumbled upon the shocking conspiracy by the couple who paid Sujit Rs 1.70 lakh to eliminate Bhabani. Since Bhabani’s friend Manoranjan had witnessed the crime by accident, he too was murdered.

After murdering Bhabani and Manoranjan, Sujit dumped their bodies in Blue Lake in Mitrapur. On February 6, Bijay went to police to file a missing persons report about his brother who he said was untraceable.