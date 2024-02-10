Last session of Odisha Assembly ends amid BJP walkout

BHUBANESWAR: The budget session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die two days ahead of schedule evoking strong protest from the Opposition BJP which alleged the state government is shying away from discussing issues in the House.

The motion to adjourn the House was brought by government chief whip Prashant Muduli after Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha’s reply to the discussion on Odisha Appropriation (Vote-On-Account) Bill, 2024 was over. Muduli said as there was no business before the house, the session should be brought to an end. BJP members led by Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi walked out alleging the government is flouting norms by repeatedly adjourning the House before time.

This is not for first time that the House has been adjourned ahead of schedule. The winter session of the House was also adjourned after running for only five days. Majhi alleged speaker Pramila Mallik did not allow the BJP members to speak during the session.

Though Mallik directed the Parliamentary Affairs minister to persuade the BJP members back, they did not relent. The budget session, which began on February 5, was scheduled to conclude on February 13. It was supposed to transact business for seven working days.

Arukha tabled Rs 1.18 lakh crore vote on account for the first four months of financial year 2024-25 in the Assembly on Thursday. The Appropriation Bill was passed in the Assembly on Friday. After the House was adjourned sine die, all members including the Opposition bade farewell to each other as this was the last session before elections.