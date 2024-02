Naveen Patnaik meets Sugnana Deo at Chennai hospital

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday met former BJD legislator Sugnana Kumari Deo who is undergoing treatment in a Chennai hospital and wished her early recovery. The chief minister also met Deo’s relatives and inquired about her treatment.

The chief minister said he visited Deo in the hospital as her condition is stated to be critical. “I prayed for her early recovery,” he added.

The chief minister was accompanied by 5T chairman VK Pandian, BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das and senior leaders from Ganjam including Bikram Keshari Arukha and Usha Devi.

Deo was a close associate of late Biju Patnaik and was a dominant force in Ganjam politics. She was elected to the Assembly for 10 times from Khallikote and Kabisuryanagar constituencies.