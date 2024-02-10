No let up in thefts in Bhubaneswar, residents on their own

BHUBANESWAR: Amid alarming rise in incidents of theft in the capital city in the last few months and the accused at large, citizens are left on their own. While some victims have installed security measures like CCTVs in their houses, others are questioning the police’s stunning incompetence and lack of initiative to crack the cases.

Rakesh Chand, who was attacked and burgled by a group of seven to eight armed miscreants at his house in Raghunathpur within Nandankanan police limits on November 25 night last year, said the police are yet to arrest the accused. The anti-socials had assaulted Chand and his wife and had even threatened to kill their children if they made any noise.

“A few days back, some officers came to our locality and asked us to remain alert as incidents of thefts are on rise in the city. People staying in the locality have installed CCTV cameras in their houses and have enhanced security to avoid any untoward incidents. I too have installed CCTV cameras and increased the height of my house’s boundary walls,” said Chand.

Incidents of thefts from around four flats within Infocity police limits were also reported last year but the police are yet to arrest the accused. Unidentified miscreants recently decamped with valuables worth lakhs from the residence of Purna Nanda Bhoi, a railway employee, within Mancheswar police limits. Bhoi, who has been staying on rent in Bhotapada area for the last two years, said he has been watching news on TV of thefts taking place on the outskirts of the city and now he himself fell a victim to the crime.