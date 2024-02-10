Odisha: Sluggish pace of govt land alienation delays Talcher-Bimlagarh project

ROURKELA: As if inordinate delay in acquisition of private land for the ongoing Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project was not enough, even alienation of government land is needlessly lingering, especially in Sundargarh and Deogarh districts.
Official communication of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has revealed till September 2020, 155 acre was alienated in Angul followed by seven acres in Sundargarh and nil in Deogarh district.
For the project frequently monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a total of 422 acre of government land was required in the districts of Angul (203 acre), Deogarh (81 acre) and Sundargarh (138 acre). Requisitions for alienation of government land in Angul were filed in phases between May 2011 and February 2018, in Deogarh between April 2016 and March 2018 and in Sundargarh between July 2016 and February 2018.
Reliable sources said from September 2020 to January 2024 despite intense pressure from many quarters including filing of two PILs in the Orissa High Court, only 36.89 acre in Angul, 23.84 acre in Deogarh and 60.58 acre of government land in Sundargarh could be alienated. Ideally, alienation of government land with notification and proclamation formalities should take maximum of three months.
Amid continuing intervention of the revenue divisional commissioner, northern division, a new deadline of February 2024 has been fixed to alienate remaining government land of 11.11 acre in Angul, 57.16 acre in Deogarh and 70.42 acre in Sundargarh.
The delay can be partly attributed to the alleged callous attitude of the local land acquisition authorities besides few cases where encroachers have resorted to litigations claiming ownership of the government plots on the alignment of the project.
President of Sachetan Nagarik Manch (SNM) Bimal Bisi, who along with others had filed a PIL in March 2021 for speedy land transfer to the ECoR, said now that the government is seriously working towards removing land hurdles the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel accompanied by revenue authorities of respective districts are rapidly taking possession of the government land in fast pace, the remaining lands are expected to be delivered to the ECoR by end of the month.
ECoR sources said subject to getting physical possession of remaining government and private land by end of the month, a single tender will be floated for the balance about 70 km from Pallahara and Sundargarh in March or April and work order awarded in June or July. If everything goes on the expected lines, the entire project length of 149.780 km would be fully completed before December 2026.
Private land requirement
A total of 1003.945 acre of private land needed
Angul has taken possession of entire 551 acre
Deogarh and Sundargarh yet to acquire 135 acre and 72.48 acre respectively by month end