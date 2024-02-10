Odisha: Sluggish pace of govt land alienation delays Talcher-Bimlagarh project

ROURKELA: As if inordinate delay in acquisition of private land for the ongoing Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project was not enough, even alienation of government land is needlessly lingering, especially in Sundargarh and Deogarh districts.

Official communication of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has revealed till September 2020, 155 acre was alienated in Angul followed by seven acres in Sundargarh and nil in Deogarh district.

For the project frequently monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a total of 422 acre of government land was required in the districts of Angul (203 acre), Deogarh (81 acre) and Sundargarh (138 acre). Requisitions for alienation of government land in Angul were filed in phases between May 2011 and February 2018, in Deogarh between April 2016 and March 2018 and in Sundargarh between July 2016 and February 2018.

Reliable sources said from September 2020 to January 2024 despite intense pressure from many quarters including filing of two PILs in the Orissa High Court, only 36.89 acre in Angul, 23.84 acre in Deogarh and 60.58 acre of government land in Sundargarh could be alienated. Ideally, alienation of government land with notification and proclamation formalities should take maximum of three months.