SHG members place dead poultry before ADM office

BARIPADA: Alleging lack of medical care due to ongoing state-wide strike by veterinary doctors has led to mass death of poultry birds in their areas, hundreds of self-help group (SHG) members of Baripada, Rasgovindpur, Shamakhunta and adjoining areas staged dharna placing the bird carcasses in front of the office of the additional district magistrate (ADM) here on Friday and demanded compensation for the same.

The protesters alleged the birds died as veterinary doctors, due to their cease work strike, have refused to treat them. “Whenever we took goats, poultry and other animals to veterinary hospitals and dispensaries, we found no doctors there. When we called them up, the doctors refrained from giving any advice on ways to take care of the ailing poultry and livestock,” the agitators said.

Some of the SHG members complained they have not received subsidy on the loans they availed for their farms. Members of Marangburu Mundhakati SHG under Gopabandhunagar block informed they run a goatary unit but did not receive subsidy from the government against the loan they had taken. Besides, many goats died due to lack of medical care as the veterinary doctors are on strike, they said.

“We met the collector, chief district veterinary officer (CDVO) and other officials and apprised them but did not receive any help regarding loan subsidy or veterinary care. Finding no other way, we decided to stage protest,” they rued.

ADM Bibhuti Bhushan Nayak assured the protesters of taking up the matter with the CDVO and help them with subsidy matters. After getting assurance, the SHG members called off their strike.