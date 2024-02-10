Veteran BJD leader, 10-time Odisha MLA 'Khallikote Queen' V Sugnana Kumari Deo passes away at 87

BHUBANESWAR: 'Khallikote queen' and 10-time former MLA V Sugnana Kumari Deo passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. She was 87.

First elected to Odisha Assembly from Khallikote in Ganjam district in a by-poll in 1961, the veteran BJD leader had represented the constituency eight times. She was also elected from Kabisuryanagar two times.

Born in Chennai in August 1937, she belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Khallikote and was popular as Rani Saheba. She was elected to the legislative Assembly in 1961, 1974, 1977, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2004, 2009, and 2014.

Deo had joined politics in 1961 and was first elected on Congress ticket. She later joined Utkal Congress and became an MLA from 1974-1977. She switched to Janata Party and was re-elected from Khallikote in 1977 and 1985. The popular leader continued to win from the same constituency even after she became a member of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 1997. She moved to Kabisuryanagar after Khallikote was reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and was elected for two terms on BJD tickets in 2009 and 2014.

A member of various committees of the Odisha Assembly, she refused a ministerial berth offered to her several times. She was a pro-tem speaker of the Assembly in 2009 and 2014. A postgraduate from the prestigious Madras University, Deo had interests in writing and several sports, including tennis and cricket.