CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates mega SDC conclave

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the mega conclave of special development councils (SDCs), being organised by ST & SC Development department, in the city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister highlighted the role of SDCs in preserving the rich heritage of tribal communities, including their dance forms, music, environment and ecosystems.

He felicitated ‘Ho Samaj Sagan Akala’ members from Debahudi, Keonjhar, for their role in preserving and promoting Ho culture and awarded community forest rights titles to seven ‘Jahira’ (sacred groves) of Mayurbhanj.

He also presented musical instruments to members of Koya tribal group of Malkangiri, Kutia Kandha of Kandhamal, and dance costumes to Gond group of Nabarangpur.

The chief minister released two books - ‘Sacred Grooves of Tribal odisha’ and ‘Swatantrata Sangram re Odishara Janajati’. Among others, minister Jagannath Saraka was present.