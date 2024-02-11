Farmers in Odisha meet official over inconsistent water supply

JEYPORE: Peeved over the inconsistent supply of water to their agricultural fields through the Telingiri reservoir, farmers of Ranigada and B Pujariput panchayats in Jeypore block on Saturday met the chief engineer of Upper Kolab project, who is also in charge of the Telingiri project, and demanded him to resolve the issue.

As per sources, the Irrigation department began supplying water through the Telingiri reservoir on rotational basis from January first week with an aim to cover 5,000 hectare land in Jeypore and Borigumma blocks of Koraput district for the ensuing rabi season.

Things were good till the last week of January as the irrigation water covered all the ayacut areas. However, after some days water supply to around 250 hectare land in Ranigada and B Pujariput panchayats became irregular leaving farmers worried about their paddy saplings.