After fight with wife, drunk man kills five-month-old son

BARGARH: In a spine-chilling incident, a 36-year old man allegedly tossed his five-month-old infant to the floor twice killing him on the spot under Paikmal police limits in the district on Saturday evening.
The accused has been identified as Hemanta Bhue of Cherangajhanj village under Jamseth GP of Paikmal block.
According to reports, on Saturday evening Hemanta came home in an inebriated state and demanded money from his wife to buy more liquor.
Subsequently, an argument ensued between the couple and Hemanta, in a fit of rage, lifted his five-month-old son who was playing on the floor and violently tossed him twice. After the second smash, as the baby stopped crying, the couple checked and found the baby was dead.
Following the incident, his wife informed the police who reached the spot and detained Hemanta. The body of the baby was also seized for autopsy and handed over to the family on Sunday.