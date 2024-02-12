After fight with wife, drunk man kills five-month-old son

BARGARH: In a spine-chilling incident, a 36-year old man allegedly tossed his five-month-old infant to the floor twice killing him on the spot under Paikmal police limits in the district on Saturday evening.

The accused has been identified as Hemanta Bhue of Cherangajhanj village under Jamseth GP of Paikmal block.

According to reports, on Saturday evening Hemanta came home in an inebriated state and demanded money from his wife to buy more liquor.