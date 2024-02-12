FB page, X account must for Congress ticket aspirants in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Highlighting that proficiency in social media will play a big role in selection of candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has set 11 criteria under its Pragaman App for the ticket aspirants.

It is now mandatory for an aspirant to have a Facebook page and account on X. This apart, an applicant should have WhatsApp group of every block in the constituency with minimum 500 members. The WhatsApp group formed by the applicants should have name of the applicant, name of the Assembly and the number of Assembly.

The applicant will have to set up a war room in the constituency, Assembly or Lok Sabha, as the case may be and an in-charge should be appointed for this. The war room should have three telecallers, one trainer and one social media handler, party sources said.