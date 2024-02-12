FB page, X account must for Congress ticket aspirants in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Highlighting that proficiency in social media will play a big role in selection of candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has set 11 criteria under its Pragaman App for the ticket aspirants.
It is now mandatory for an aspirant to have a Facebook page and account on X. This apart, an applicant should have WhatsApp group of every block in the constituency with minimum 500 members. The WhatsApp group formed by the applicants should have name of the applicant, name of the Assembly and the number of Assembly.
The applicant will have to set up a war room in the constituency, Assembly or Lok Sabha, as the case may be and an in-charge should be appointed for this. The war room should have three telecallers, one trainer and one social media handler, party sources said.
As the main campaign agenda of the Congress in the upcoming elections will be ‘understanding between BJP and BJD’ and that they are one party, video of their marriage organised by the applicant in his Assembly headquarters should be attached to the application to be submitted online.
Besides, one round about (goal chakkar) in each block will have to be adopted and Congress flag will have to put there with geo-tagging. All applicants are also required to put a minimum of 10 hoardings with geo-tagging.
The applicant will also have to assign two booth-level assistants and one polling agent per booth in at least 100 booths in his or her constituency and submit the list with their names, phone numbers, booth numbers and voter ID in Pragaman App. The applicants have been asked to complete all these tasks and submit all data by February 17. The applications will be reviewed from February 18.
Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said introduction of Pragaman for candidate selection has been a huge success.