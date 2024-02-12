Former MLA Sugnana Deo laid to rest with state honours in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: The mortal remains of former MLA and queen of Khallikote, V Sugnana Kumari Deo were consigned to flames with full state honours amidst a gathering of hundreds at Khalikote in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The funeral, held at the cremation ground of the royal family, was marked by a sombre atmosphere where well-wishers, fans, eminent personalities, and politicians paid their respects during her last rites.

As per the tradition of the royal family, a Brahmin youth Kuresh Acharya lit the funeral pyre.