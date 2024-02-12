Former MLA Sugnana Deo laid to rest with state honours in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: The mortal remains of former MLA and queen of Khallikote, V Sugnana Kumari Deo were consigned to flames with full state honours amidst a gathering of hundreds at Khalikote in Ganjam district on Sunday.
The funeral, held at the cremation ground of the royal family, was marked by a sombre atmosphere where well-wishers, fans, eminent personalities, and politicians paid their respects during her last rites.
As per the tradition of the royal family, a Brahmin youth Kuresh Acharya lit the funeral pyre.
The passing of Sugnana, a veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and 10-time MLA, cast a pall of gloom over Rambha and Khalikote areas in the district.
She breathed her last at the age of 87 in a hospital in Chennai on Saturday. Her body was brought to Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening, where it was kept at Sankha Bhawan before being taken to the assembly and subsequently brought to Khalikote for cremation.