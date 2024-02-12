Lawyer accused of cheating woman of Rs 17 lakhs in Odisha

CUTTACK: A lawyer has been accused of cheating the mother of a doctor, arrested recently for running an illegal sex determination centre, of Rs 17 lakh .

In an FIR filed at Mangalabag police station, Jashoda Das alleged as soon as his son Dr Punyshloka Das and daughter-in-law were arrested for running the illegal prenatal sex determination centre, their neighbour Sambit Samal, a lawyer, came to her and allegedly sought Rs 17 lakh to hush up the case.