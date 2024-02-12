Lawyer accused of cheating woman of Rs 17 lakhs in Odisha

CUTTACK: A lawyer has been accused of cheating the mother of a doctor, arrested recently for running an illegal sex determination centre, of Rs 17 lakh .
In an FIR filed at Mangalabag police station, Jashoda Das alleged as soon as his son Dr Punyshloka Das and daughter-in-law were arrested for running the illegal prenatal sex determination centre, their neighbour Sambit Samal, a lawyer, came to her and allegedly sought Rs 17 lakh to hush up the case.
But after police forwarded the couple to court where their bail petition was rejected, Jashoda asked Samal to return her money. Instead of returning the money, Samal not only abused Jashoda but also accused her of trying to hush up a criminal case.
“Acting on the FIR, a case has been registered and efforts are on to apprehend the accused who is absconding, said additional DCP Anil Mishra.