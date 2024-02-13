BJD names ex-MLA Samantaray, servitor Khuntia for Rajya Sabha

BHUBANESWAR : Amidst growing speculation, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday sprang a surprise by announcing former MLA Debashish Samantaray and vice president of the party’s youth wing Subhasish Khuntia as candidates for two out of the three vacant seats to Rajya Sabha from the state, election for which is scheduled on February 27.

While the nomination of Samantaray is likely to create a vacancy for the BJD in the Cuttack city Assembly seat, Khuntia who hails from Puri and is a servitor is expected to strengthen BJD’s position in Puri where the party will have to take on a vibrant BJP.

Both the nominations were far from the expected lines and there was speculation that some leaders who were denied tickets could be accommodated in the Upper House of the Parliament.